Savannah Bananas players say "it's unreal" to play sold out game at Fenway Park

Savannah Bananas take over sold out Fenway Park for Banana Ball

Savannah Bananas take over sold out Fenway Park for Banana Ball

Savannah Bananas take over sold out Fenway Park for Banana Ball

BOSTON - Fans flocked to Fenway Park on Saturday to watch the Savannah Bananas play Banana Ball.

"We've got some different rules"

"They do crazy dances," says one young fan.

"It's baseball with a twist," says Savannah Banana player Ethan Skuija.

The Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals are made up of skilled baseball players, both on the field and at bat, but with a little something extra thrown in.

"We've got guys doing backflip catches. I'm personally a long-toss guy. I threw a ball out of center field here at Fenway Park, that's pretty cool," says Skuija.

The teams turn the sport into a performance. They walk on stilts, dance, sing, and even the crowd can play, too.

"We've got some different rules." SAYS SKUIJA.

If a fan catches a fly ball, the batter is out. That is just one of the new and different rules that they've created for Banana Ball. It's all a part of their performance.

Savannah Bananas sell out Fenway

The team is on tour and stopped at Fenway Park for their second MLB stadium performance since the team began.

"When this stadium was built in 1912, I don't think they thought Banana Ball was coming," Savannah Banana President Jared Orton told WBZ.

The team and Orton are incredibly proud of selling out the iconic baseball park.

"We want to make baseball fun for now 37,000 people. People are looking for something to celebrate, to do it with the Fenway Park staff to do it with the Red Sox, to put on a show tonight. Hopefully we're smiling and I think that resonates," Orton explained.

And both the fans, and the players are living their dreams.

"It's unreal. This is what every kid dreams of growing up. We get to do it in front of one of the greatest crowds in sports," says player Noah Fisher.