Brockton goes bananas for sold-out Savannah Bananas game

BROCKTON - Brockton has gone bananas! Fans of all ages filled Campanelli Stadium Wednesday for one of the most buzzed about events of the whole summer: the sold-out baseball circus the Savannah Bananas.

"Like the Globetrotters only with baseball. It's just a lot of fun and that's what we need right now is fun," said a fan from Dorchester.

The event was a extra special reunion for Mark "Swaggy" Lane from Mansfield. WBZ TV introduced you to the 10-year-old last week, after he signed a one-day contract with the team on a trip thanks to Make a Wish. The Lanes are regular Rox fans, but the Bananas aren't just any ball players.

"The dancing and also this guy having all the bat tricks," Swaggy said of player Alex Ziegler.

The Savannah Bananas band entertains the crowd in Brockton. CBS Boston

The show begins really hours before, so after all those tricks and TikTok dances, it's almost easy to forget it's then time for some actual baseball.

"A full nine inning baseball game sprinkled in. You've got to keep your eyes peeled for everything happening on the field and off the field. In between every inning the fans are out there doing crazy stuff, whether it's pie in the face competitions. Just unreal stuff," said player Jackson Olson.

In the final weeks of summer, this was a highlight for families and longtime fans.

"I never got to see them in person because they never came close enough. I've been waiting for the moment for a long time," said a fan from Saugus.

From the field to the stands, it's hard to tell who's having more fun.

"It's not even like we're a team anymore. We're brothers, we're all a family. This is everything," Ziegler said.

"It's literally the best thing any of us has ever done," Olson added.