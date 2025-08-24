Coast Guard continues search for missing boater off of Salisbury, Massachusetts

Search continues after person goes missing off capsized boat near Salisbury Beach

By AARON PARSEGHIAN

Coast Guard crews are searching for a second day for a boater in the waters off Salisbury, Massachusetts after two people went overboard Saturday afternoon in seas that have been rough due to Hurricane Erin.

It happened just before 4 p.m. when a 47-foot vessel named The Great White capsized off Salisbury Beach at the mouth of the Merrimack River. The boat had left out of Salisbury Marina.

Salisbury Beach search

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard said they had good communication with the two people who were on the boat, and were told they were wearing life jackets. A short time later, communication was lost.

The Coast Guard deployed small rescue boats out of Merrimac, Gloucester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"There was a lot of commotion, a lot of people watching," said Rich Kelly, who witnessed the rescue. "It was sad, my heart goes out to the family. Being the guest on the boat and having that happen to you, not a lot of fun."

One person was rescued and rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.

A Coast Guard helicopter continued searching the water into the night. Sunday morning, a helicopter began doing first light searches and additional resources are on scene as they look for the second person who was on the boat.

Hurricane Erin impacts

In recent days, waters off the coast of Massachusetts have been rough as Hurricane Erin spun past, hundreds of miles from the coast. Swimmers have been warned of dangerous rip currents and large waves at some New England beaches.

Other beaches have been closed to swimming completely. On Friday at one beach in nearby Rye, New Hampshire, several people had to be rescued from the strong rip currents.

A double red flag has been issued for Sunday at Salisbury Beach, meaning the area is closed to swimmers "due to life-threatening rip currents."

"These waves are outrageous, the undertow is crazy," said Chuck Corbin at Salisbury Beach on Sunday. "The last thing you want to do is lose someone special."

The Coast Guard has not said if rough seas contributed the boat capsizing.

Salisbury Beach, located not far from the New Hampshire border, and the mouth of the Merrimack River meet near Plum Island on the north shore of Massachusetts.