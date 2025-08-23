1 person missing after boat capsizes off Salisbury Beach in Massachusetts; 1 person rescued

1 person remains missing after boat capsizes and sinks off Salisbury Beach

One person was rescued and one remains missing after a boat capsized off Salisbury Beach at the mouth of the Merrimack River in Massachusetts Saturday afternoon.

Newburyport Police said the 47-foot boat had left the Salisbury Marina and began taking on water. Two people were on the boat at the time and the boat has since sunk.

One person was rescued by the United States Coast Guard and was medflighted to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second person, a main in his 50s, remains missing, according to Massachusetts State Police. The injured person has not been identified.

Rescue and recovery efforts were paused Saturday night due to the weather.

The United States Coast Guard helped the Harbormaster and Newburyport Police and Fire departments in the rescue. The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing also assisted in the search.

The waters off the coast of Massachusetts have been rough in recent days due to Hurricane Erin spinning hundreds of miles from the coast. Some beaches have been warning swimmers of dangerous rip currents and large waves, which have also been attracting surfers. Others closed to swimming completely and at one beach in Rye, New Hampshire, several people had to be rescued from the strong rip currents.

Salisbury Beach and the mouth of the Merrimack River meet near Plum Island on the north shore of Massachusetts.