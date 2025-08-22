Multiple people rescued from rip currents on Rye, New Hampshire, beach

Several people had to be rescued at a beach in Rye, New Hampshire on Friday as dangerous waves and currents hit the East Coast from Hurricane Erin.

Rye Fire Chief Mark Cotreau, said that the rescues happened at Cable Beach and all included people being swept out to sea by rip currents. One was a swimmer who got caught in open water, another was a single boogie boarder, and the third rescue was a group of boogie boarders.

Experienced surfers also say the current is stronger than normal.

Surfer Charlie Booth, said, "It's more so definitely, like, when you are kind of on the beach and then about to get up past the waves - it's definitely way stronger. Once you're out there, though, it's obviously ... it's not insane, like, when you're on a surfboard. It's way different you're on a surfboard."

Red flag warning

All Rye beaches are under a red flag warning, which means that beach-goers should be taking extreme caution when entering the water, or avoid it entirely. Cotreau said swimmers should not pass waist-deep water, and children or inexperienced swimmers should wear a lifejacket when entering the water.

"Never swim alone; swim with lifeguards and/or water watchers present. Even if lifeguards are present, you (or another responsible adult) should stay with your children," Rye Fire said in a press release.

Firefighters are assisting lifeguards in rescues throughout the day on Friday with jet skis. They will remain on the beach until the end of the day. However, the red flag warning will be in effect through the weekend.

What to do if you are stuck in a rip current?

If you get stuck in a rip current, it is important not to panic. The United States Coast Guard recommends swimming parallel to the shore while calling for help. They say that you should not attempt to fight the current, which could exhaust you. They say if you see someone being pulled out to sea from a rip current, you should throw them a floatation device before going to get help.

