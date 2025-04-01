Boston College's Ryan Leonard signs with Capitals, will debut vs. Bruins Tuesday night

Two days after wrapping up his career with the Boston College Eagles, Ryan Leonard will hit the ice for his new team against the Boston Bruins. Leonard signed an NHL contract with the Washington Capitals on Monday, and will make his pro debut against the Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Leonard was on the ice at the Garden with the Capitals for their morning skate on Tuesday. The Amherst native played the last two seasons at Boston College, and signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Capitals on Monday. It was a special moment for the 6-foot forward, who signed on the dotted line surrounded by his now-former Eagles teammates.

Leno makes it official ✍️ pic.twitter.com/hgffCNRE42 — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) March 31, 2025

The signing came one day after Leonard and the Eagles were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, falling 3-1 to the Denver Pioneers in the second round in Manchester, New Hampshire. He doesn't have to go anywhere to make his NHL debut, with the Capitals in Boston to face the Bruins on Tuesday night.

Leonard was drafted eighth overall by the Capitals in the 2023 NHL Draft and had a chance to join Washington after last year's NCAA Tournament, which ended with the Eagles losing to Denver in the title game. But he decided to return to Boston College for another year to make another run at a championship.

Leonard is expected to jump right into the mix for the Capitals, who sit atop the Metropolitan Division and lead the Eastern Conference with 103 points.

Ryan Leonard with Boston College

Leonard will now start his NHL career after a prolific two-year stint at Chestnut Hill. He set a Boston College record with 31 goals during his freshman year, which was good for the third-most goals overall in the NCAA in 2023-24.

Leonard was an alternate captain for the Eagles in 2024-25 and led college hockey with 30 goals. He finished with 49 points over 37 games this season, and is a Top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

Overall, Leonard had 61 goals and 48 assists (109 points) over 78 games with Boston College. He also won back-to-back gold medals for the United States at the World Juniors over the last two years.