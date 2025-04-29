Roxbury nonprofit chooses DEI policies over federal grant

A Boston-based nonprofit is refusing a $250,000 federal grant to maintain its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in its hiring practices.

DEI is not negotiable, 826 says

826 Boston, an education-focused nonprofit offering tutoring, creative writing, and publishing programs for students, announced its decision in light of President Donald Trump's executive order banning the practice. The organization, headquartered in Roxbury, said that prioritizing DEI is non-negotiable, even at the cost of significant federal support.

"It wasn't a difficult decision because we have to stand by our students and we have to also model standing up for what you believe in," said Jenna Leschuk, 826 Boston's Senior Director of Program Development. "We can't do this work without DEI."

826 Boston's stance comes amid growing political and legal pressures on organizations to scale back or abandon race-conscious hiring and program practices. Yet, the nonprofit's leadership says DEI remains critical to its ability to serve students effectively, and tutors must reflect the diversity of the community in which they live.

Community support for DEI

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has expressed strong support for 826 Boston's choice.

"Non-profits, businesses, law firms, universities are all going through that choice," Wu said. "Do we speak out and stand up for what's right in this moment, or do we stay silent and capitulate and let the bullies have their way? I know what the answer is for the residents of Boston and what they want to see out of their city government," she said.

While the move will make operations more financially challenging in the short term, 826 Boston has already seen signs of community support. The nonprofit received a $75,000 donation from the New Commonwealth Fund, a philanthropic group led by Black and Latino leaders in Roxbury.

"I think people want to support a place they believe in with their contributions, and so, we're giving them a chance to do that," said Leschuk.

Since going public with their decision, 826 Boston has gained 500 new donors, with the average donation around $25. Still, Leschuk says the organization needs more community support to bridge the funding gap.