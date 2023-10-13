Roughly 450,000 baby blankets, bibs recalled for potential choking hazard

Nearly 450,000 baby blankets recalled for choking hazard Nearly 450,000 baby blankets recalled for choking hazard 00:19

NEW YORK - Almost half a million baby blankets are being recalled for a potential choking hazard.

The recall involves roughly 450,000 Sleepyhead Loveys and Bandana Bibs from Little Sleepies.

It says the care instruction label on the product can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Little Sleepies said no injuries have been reported.

