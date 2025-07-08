Beloved zebra at Rhode Island zoo dies in "tragic accident" during thunderstorm

The Roger Williams Zoo in Providence, Rhode island says one of its "cherished" zebras died in a tragic accident during a thunderstorm last week.

According to the zoo, Samantha the 24-year-old Plains zebra panicked when the storm hit last Thursday evening and ran into a fence in her holding area. Veterinarians say she died instantly.

"This was truly a tragic accident, and our Zoo family is heartbroken by this sudden and unexpected loss," the zoo wrote in a social media post.

Storms tore through the south coast of Massachusetts and Rhode Island on July 3, toppling trees, bringing down power lines and knocking out power to thousands of customers. There were also reports of hail falling in the Providence area amid the severe weather.

Samantha was one of three zebras at the zoo.

"Samantha was a beloved member of our zebra herd and had a particularly strong bond with her companion Tundra," the zoo said. "Both Tundra and Zipper, the Zoo's remaining zebras, are being closely monitored by our animal care and veterinary teams as they adjust to this sudden loss."

The zoo says Samantha, who arrived at Roger Williams in 2003, was "known for her sweet, yet shy personality." She was photographed in 2006 with her baby Roger.

A male baby zebra named Roger, born April 7, 2006, walks with his mom Samantha at the Roger Williams Park Zoo, Thursday, May 4, 2006, in Providence, R.I. MARY SCHWALM / AP

"I remembering seeing her since I was a kid coming to the zoo," one person commented on Facebook. "I'm so very sorry for your loss."

"I visited the zoo on Saturday and noticed that the zebras looked ... distressed," another commented. "Maybe that is the reason. So sad."