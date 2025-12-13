Suspected gunman arrested one month after deadly, targeted Rockland shooting

A man was arrested Friday, about a month after investigators said he allegedly shot and killed a man in a targeted shooting in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Darnel Andre, 29, was shot and killed in a parked car November 11 around 9:30 p.m. in Deering Square. Police said a suspect dressed in all black was seen running away after the shooting.

On Friday, police obtained an arrest warrant and took 34-year-old Kevin Denis into custody in Brockton.

Massachusetts State Police investigated the fatal shooting along with the Rockland Polic Department and Plymouth County District Attorney's office.

Following his arrest, Denis is scheduled to arraigned Monday in Hingham District Court on a charge of murder.

Kevin Denis. Plymouth County District Attorney

Police said the victim was shot multiple times. He was rushed to South Shore Hospital but pronounced dead.

Neighbors described the area of the shooting as a quiet, dead-end street.

"I've lived here for 10 years and nothing has happened here," said Jackie Mortimer, who lives in the area, after the shooting.

Mortimer described hearing "6 consistent pops" during the shooting, which led to a police search throughout the night.

Denis was arrested by several departments, including the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, on Carl Ave. in Brockton. He was taken to the Rockland Police Department to be booked.

Police did not say what the motive was in the shooting.

Rockland is located in southeastern Massachusetts in Plymouth County and is about 21 miles south of Boston. Brockton is located just under 20 miles away from Rockland.