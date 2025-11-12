Rockland, Massachusetts police search for shooter wanted in deadly, targeted attack

Police in Rockland, Massachusetts are searching for the gunman who shot and killed another man late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired around 9:30 p.m. in Deering Square. When they arrived, they found a 29-year-old man in a parked car suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to South Shore Hospital where he died.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office has not released his name yet. But, investigators said the shooting was a "targeted attack."

"Detectives conducted interviews and individuals reported seeing a thin male dressed in all black flee the scene," the district attorney said in a statement Wednesday.

State and local police searched the neighborhood through the night for the gunman but didn't find him.

Jackie Mortimer lives in the neighborhood. She said she heard "6 consistent pops" at the time of the shooting.

"We just saw the cop presence and then everybody coming down and then the ambulance showed up," Mortimer told reporters.

During the search for the shooter, some locked their doors as a precaution.

"I made sure both doors were locked. I even threw a table in front of our back door just in case because you could definitely tell it was gunshots, not fireworks," said resident Mitchell Adams.

"I've lived here for 10 years and nothing has happened here. It's a quiet dead-end street," Mortimer said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockland police or the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Rockland is about 22 miles south of Boston.