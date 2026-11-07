Rob Gronkowski to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame at ceremony today

Rob Gronkowski will receive his red jacket on Saturday as he is inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame during a ceremony outside of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The legendary New England Patriots tight end was selected for induction after topping kicker Adam Vinatieri and offensive lineman Logan Mankins in fan voting.

"This is a special moment. This is truly a once in a lifetime weekend," Gronkowski said during an interview with media Thursday. "I'm so honored and I'm excited to see so many of my ex-teammates and friends and family members that are going to be here."

Gronkowski is eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027.

How to watch Rob Gronkowski Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony

Saturday's ceremony starts at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public and is free.

Each year the team sets up a stage outside the Patriots Pro Shop and welcomes back previous inductees and other former players.

The induction ceremony will be televised in the Boston area on TV38. Fans looking to watch online can visit the Patriots website. The event will also be streamed live on the official Patriots social media accounts.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced on Thursday he would not be able to attend because he's recovering from multiple back surgeries.

Rob Gronkowski to receive red jacket

Gronkowski played nine seasons with the Patriots after he was drafted in the second round out of Arizona in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The tight end won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It was 100% the right opportunity for me," Gronkowski said Thursday about his time with the Patriots. "It was 100% the right fit for me, the right people, the right organization. And now, I call New England a place for me as home. It really is a home for me."

Gronkowski racked up 521 receptions, 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns for the Patriots in the regular season. In addition, he had 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 scores in his postseason career.

It's possible there could be a familiar face in attendance at the ceremony on Saturday. Tom Brady, who was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame during a ceremony inside the stadium in 2024, is returning to Foxboro this weekend for the team's game against the Green Bay Packers as part of the Fox Sports broadcast team.

It marks the first time Brady will be in the booth for a Patriots game. Gronkowski is a part of the Fox pregame show, along with Julian Edelman. Edelman was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame last September, along with former head coach Bill Parcells.

Prior to the game on Sunday, the Patriots will honor the 10th anniversary of the franchise's Super Bowl LI win. New England famously erased a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to win that Super Bowl.