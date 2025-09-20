Bill Parcells, Julian Edelman to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame Saturday

NFL Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells and one-time Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman will be inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame Saturday in a ceremony outside of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

During the NFL Annual Meetings in April, Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced that Parcells would be inducted in an expedited fashion after he was previously nominated in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2020, and 2023 but did not win the vote.

"I called Bill Parcells and asked him if he would be kind enough to accept going into our Patriots Hall of Fame. He had been a finalist for five years," Kraft said. "I thought it would be great, given what he's done for the team if he would accept entry as a contributor to the Patriots Hall of Fame, and he accepted."

Then in May, the Patriots announced the results of their regular Hall of Fame voting. Edelman was chosen to become the 37th player inducted. He was selected ahead of kicker Adam Vinatieri and offensive lineman Logan Mankins.

How to watch Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony

The ceremony starts at 4 p.m. Saturday on the Patriot Place Plaza. That is located in the shadows of the new Gillette Stadium lighthouse, just outside of the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Fans are invited to attend the ceremony, which is free.

Anyone who cannot attend will be able to watch the ceremony live on Patriots.com and on the team's social media accounts.

The ceremony will air in its entirety at Saturday at 8 p.m. on WSBK-TV in the Boston area and will stream at the same time on CBS News Boston.

Julian Edelman's career

Edelman rose from seventh round draft pick out of Kent State, where he played quarterback, to one of the best pass catchers in franchise history.

Edelman ranks second in New England history with 620 receptions. He is also fourth with 6,822 receiving yards and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns.

One of Tom Brady's most trusted targets, Edelman was at his best in the postseason. Edelman won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and racked up 118 catches, 1,442 yards and caught five touchdowns in the playoffs. He was Super Bowl LIII MVP thanks to 10 receptions for 141 yards as the Patriots beat the Rams, 13-3.

Edelman's yardage total is good for third in NFL playoff history behind Jerry Rice and Travis Kelce.

Bill Parcells with the Patriots

Though Parcells was only with the Patriots for four seasons, he helped the once-struggling franchise gain credibility in the years before Brady and Bill Belichick arrived.

Parcells was hired as head coach in 1993 by then Patriots owner James Orthwein. He took over a New England team that went 2-14 the previous season. During his first year, the Patriots improved to 5-11 with rookie quarterback Drew Bledsoe, who was the top pick in the NFL Draft.

That continued in 1994, the year Kraft bought the team, as the Patriots went 10-6 and clinched their first playoff berth in eight years. Parcells was named NFL Coach of the Year but the Patriots lost to Belichick's Cleveland Browns in the playoffs.

After a disappointing 1995 season, Parcells and the Patriots bounced back in 1996. They went 11-6, won the AFC East, and made the franchise's second ever trip to the Super Bowl. The Patriots lost to the Green Bay Packers, 35-21, in Super Bowl XXXI, and Parcells left to take the head coaching job with the rival New York Jets.