Rob Gronkowski selected for induction into Patriots Hall of Fame

Rob Gronkowski will be the next member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.

The legendary tight end won the fan voting, topping kicker Adam Vinatieri and offensive lineman Logan Mankins to earn induction at the annual ceremony outside of Gillette Stadium.

Gronkowski, who is also eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027, will be honored during a ceremony that normally takes place over the summer or early fall. A date for this year's ceremony will be announced after the NFL schedule is released.

"Rob Gronkowski's performance on the field was extraordinary, but it was his infectious energy and consistently positive presence that truly set him apart," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "He always brightened everyone's day. He earned the respect of coaches and teammates through his work ethic, preparation and unselfish approach, while redefining what it meant to play his position. Rob became a fan favorite almost immediately and remained the standard at tight end for nearly a decade. We look forward to celebrating his induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame and, in time, the Pro Football Hall of Fame."

Vinatieri and Mankins were both finalists last year as well, but lost to wide receiver Julian Edelman. This is the fourth straight year Mankins has been a finalist without being inducted.

Gronkowski was a dominant force during his nine seasons in Foxboro. He piled up 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns while winning three Super Bowls. He also made five Pro Bowls and was named First Team All-Pro four times. He went on to win a fourth career Super Bowl with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Last year, Gronkowski signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Patriots.

"I'm a New England Patriot, I'm a Patriot for life," Gronkowski said at the ceremony. "My career started here, 100% needed to end here, there's no doubt about that."

Though he has now fallen short of the Patriots Hall of Fame for two straight years, Vinatieri will take his place in Canton this summer. He learned in February that he was chosen as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Malcolm Butler and Devin McCourty become eligible for the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2027, followed by Bill Belichick and Matthew Slater in 2028.