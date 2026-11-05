Robert Kraft undergoes back surgeries, will miss Gronk's Patriots Hall of Fame induction and games

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is recovering from multiple back surgeries and will miss Rob Gronkowski's induction into the team's Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium this weekend, as well as Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

The 85-year-old will also not be traveling to the following Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions that's being played in Munich, Germany.

Kraft told ESPN's Mike Reiss that he's "on injured reserve" as doctors advise him to stay off his feet while he recovers. He said he is pained to have to miss the ceremony for Gronkowski, who dealt with back injuries throughout his playing career.

"I always told Gronk that in my next life, I wanted to come back as him because I had never seen him have a bad day," Kraft told Reiss. "But after a couple of back surgeries, I take that back. I never want to experience that again."

Kraft is a fixture at every Patriots game from his seat in the luxury owner's box suite, sometimes accompanied by famous faces. The billionaire has owned the team since 1994, winning six Super Bowls during his time. This summer, Sportico ranked the Patriots as the fourth-most valuable NFL franchise with a valuation of $10.6 billion.

Gronkowski, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame at 1 p.m. Saturday. This week, Kraft was revealed as one of five contributor candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.