Rob Gronkowski celebrates opening of "Gronk Playground" in Boston

Former New England Patriots superstar Rob Gronkowski was in Boston Tuesday, celebrating the official opening of the "Gronk Playground" along the Charles River.

A ribbon cutting ceremony with Gronkowski took place Tuesday morning as the former tight end was joined by officials including Gov. Maura Healey. Patriots owner Robert Kraft was also in attendance, as was 2014 Boston Marathon champion Meb Keflezighi.

"Another guy a couple weeks ago got a statue. I think it's pretty cool that Gronk got a playground. That sounds right," Healey said, referencing Tom Brady's statue that was revealed at Gillette Stadium.

Gronkowski arrived for the ceremony by duck boat. While talking during the ceremony, Gronkowski became emotional and was brought to tears. He said the words of Susan Hurley during the event, who helps lead his charity efforts, brought the emotions out of him.

Hurley is battling stage four cancer and has been hospitalized seven times since May at Mass General Hospital, which overlooks the site.

"Every single day, I looked down at this playground, wondering if I was going to be here. And here I am," Hurley said.

Similarly, Gronkowski said he got the idea for the playground while receiving treatment at Mass General Hospital during his playing career. He said he would look out his hospital window and see the area, thinking how perfect it would be for a playground.

While giving her remarks, Hurley urged Kraft to sign Gronkowski to a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the Patriots.

"This generous gift of $1.8 million shows his deep connection to New England and proves that his heart will be forever in Foxboro. And I'm going out on a limb here. Now can we just make it official and sign him for a day so he can retire as a Patriot?" Hurley said while looking at Kraft.

Gronkowski and Gronk Nation Youth Foundation donated $1.8 million for a full renovation of the playground in 2021.

"When I came to the Patriots, one of the biggest lessons they instilled in me is that it wasn't just about the game of football. It sure was, big time, not doubt about that. But it was about the importance of giving back to the community on a daily basis," Gronkowski said Tuesday.

What is "Gronk Playground?"

The Department of Conservation and Recreation worked on the design plan for "Gronk Playground," which is the official name of the space previously known as Charlesbank Playground. It is located along the Charles River Esplanade, which the former tight end called the perfect location because it reminds him of championship duck boat parades.

Gronkowski was involved in the design of the playground, which includes a duck boat play structure and a centerpiece football-shaped "Fitness Play Circuit" that has slides and obstacles for children to use.

The playground designs also included a 40-yard dash and seeing how high you can jump to give Gronkowski, who is 6'6" tall, a high five.

Other features of the playground are an accessible merry-go-round and a play structure that was modeled after Boston's Zakim Bridge.

Gronkowski played 11 years in the NFL, amassing 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns during his nine years with the Patriots and two campaigns in Tampa Bay. He won two Super Bowls in New England and one with the Bucs.