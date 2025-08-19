Rob Gronkowski wants to sign 1-day contract and retire with Patriots

Rob Gronkowski has been retired from the NFL since 2022, and his Hall of Fame career already included one comeback. But Gronk may be making another one soon, though this one will only be last for a day so he can retire as a member of the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski was in Boston on Tuesday for the grand opening of "Gronk Playground" along the Charles River. Robert Kraft was also in attendance, and during the ceremony, Susan Hurley -- the founder of CharityTeams who also helps Gronkowski run his charities -- urged the Patriots owner to sign Gronkowski to a one-day contract so the former tight end could officially retire from the NFL as a member of the New England Patriots.

"This generous gift of $1.8 million shows [Gronk's] deep connection to New England and proves that his heart will be forever in Foxboro. And I'm going out on a limb here. Now can we just make it official and sign him for a day so he can retire as a Patriot," Hurley requested.

Kraft appeared open and willing to fulfill Hurley's wish, and gave her and Gronkowski a thumbs up. After the park officially opened, Gronkowski told reporters he would absolutely sign a contract to retire as a member of the Patriots.

Not for himself, but for Hurley.

"I like that a lot. The reason we're really going to do that is because of Susan Hurley. She wants to see that happen and has been dreaming about it happening for a while," Gronkowski explained as children played in the background. "RKK gave her a thumbs up and we're going to make it happen in the future. It's going to be a special moment. Come back for a day, a weekend, whatever it is we'll make it happen."

Hurley introduced Gronkowski on Tuesday and brought the former tight end to tears. He had to pause a few times during his speech to fight back his emotions.

A former Patriots cheerleader, Hurley is battling stage four cancer and has been hospitalized seven times since May at Mass General Hospital. Gronkowski said "Gronk Playground" wouldn't have happened without her commitment and hard work.

"I can't thank her enough for being there from Day 1," Gronkowski said of Hurley. "She is fighting right now for her life. The resiliency she has shown, not letting the sickness and disease she is fighting to knock her down. To hear her kind words was definitely emotional and tearful."

Gronkowski said he's known Hurley for a decade through various charities, and she runs his Boston Marathon team in addition to her lifelong commitment to various other charitable endeavors.

"She gives countless hours of her own time and never expects anything back," said Gronkowski.

There are two elm trees in "Gronk Playground" and each has a plaque on them: One honoring Kraft, and one honoring Hurley.

"In honor of your strength, resiliency, and all the heart you put into making this playground happy. You are so strong and I hope every kid who plays at this playground takes your attitude with them," Gronkowski said to Hurley. "When they go through things that are hard or tough, to always remember that getting to the other side is so important.

"Susan, you got us to the other side with this playground and we are thankful for you. It wont just be my legacy carried here in the city of Boston forever, it will be yours as well," said Gronkowski.

Rob Gronkowski with the New England Patriots

Gronkowski will go down as one of the greatest Patriots of all time and one of the best tight ends to ever play in the NFL. He joined the Patriots as a second-round pick in 2010, and went on to dominate over his nine seasons in New England.

Gronk caught 79 touchdowns over his 115 regular-season games with the Patriots, and scored another dozen times in his 16 playoff games. He delivered a ferocious Gronk spike after each of them, as he won three Super Bowl rings with New England.

Gronkowski retired for the first time in 2019 while with the Patriots, but came back in 2020 to join up with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. The duo won another Super Bowl title in 2020, and Gronkowski retired from football for good in 2022 as a member of the Buccaneers.

He retired from football with 719 receptions for 10,675 yards and 107 touchdowns, and was a First Team All-Pro four times, a Pro Bowler five times, and a four-time Super Bowl champion. While he won't be adding to those stats, it sounds like another comeback -- albeit a brief one -- is in the cards for Gronkowski so he can retire as a member of the New England Patriots.