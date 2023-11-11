Here's what "Gronk Playground" in Boston will look like when it opens

BOSTON - No one on the New England Patriots knew how to have fun like Rob Gronkowski. Now we're getting a look at what a playground bearing his name will look like when it opens in Boston in 2025.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation earlier this month unveiled the final design plan for "Gronk Playground," which will be the new name of the current Charlesbank Playground that's located along the Charles River Esplanade. Gronkowski and his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation donated $1.2 million toward the renovation in 2021.

Gronk Playground Mass DCR

"The Patriots taught me the importance of giving back the very first day I stepped in that organization," Gronkowski said at the time.

DCR says the goal of the new project is to "create a fun and welcoming playground for all children" - the site will be 100% universally accessible and ADA compliant.

The playground has plenty of activities for old and young children. Take a closer look at some of the renderings:

Duck boat

The Duck Boat at Gronk Playground Mass DCR

Cue the duck boats: Gronkowski rode the duck boats through Boston three times during New England's championship parades. He referenced the duck boats when talking about plans for the playground.

"It's the perfect location because it's where the duck boats come in and out of the Charles River, and you know I love duck boats," Gronkowski said.

Fitness Play Circuit

The Fitness Play Circuit at Gronk Playground Mass DCR

The centerpiece of the playground is a football-shaped "Fitness Play Circuit," complete with slides and other obstacles for kids. The football will feature inspirational quotes from athletes.

40-yard Dash, Gronk High 5-Low 5

The 40-yard dash and Gronk High 5 Low 5 Mass DCR

Time yourself in the 40-yard dash, and then see how high you can jump to give the 6'6" Gronkowski a high five.

Zakim Bridge Climber

Zakim Bridge Climber Mass DCR

The playground also features a "custom play structure modeled after the Zakim Bridge" to give it more of a Boston feel.

Accessible Merry-Go-Round

Merry-go-round Mass DCR

Kids can test their balance, speed, agility and power on the accessible merry-go-round.