Rob Gronkowski thinks Aaron Rodgers should focus on Super Bowls, not MVPs

Sports Final: Changes coming to Patriots coaching staff; are Mac and Bill cool with each other?

BOSTON -- Aaron Rodgers spoke about his future in the NFL earlier this week, stating that he believes he "can win MVP again in the right situation."

Some fans and media members didn't love that being the focus for Rodgers. And Rob Gronkowski didn't like it either.

Speaking with Kay Adams on "Up & Adams," Gronkowski shared how that comment from Rodgers rubbed him the wrong way.

"I'm totally fine with everything he said except one major part, and that's the 'MVP again,'" Gronkowski said. "It's just, I think I could win another Super Bowl, and then that would have been totally fine. Like, bro, like, why are you thinking MVP? Like, don't you want Super Bowls? Like Super Bowls are, I think, five times greater than than an MVP award. Like, we all know that you won the MVP a few times now, but like, you know, everyone would -- everyone would know even more how many more Super Bowls you've won than MVP.

Gronk continued: "So that's why I'm just a little confused about that quote that he just had. I mean, it should be Super Bowls. You should never be thinking the MVP when when Super Bowls are twice better."

.@RobGronkowski shares his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers’ recent statement:⁰

“Why are you thinking MVP?… It should be Super Bowls, you should never be thinking MVPs…”⁰⁰📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/WGcN9VNuJs — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 18, 2023

Gronkowski, obviously, knows about winning Super Bowls, having won championships with the Patriots in 2014 and 2018 (he was injured in 2016) and then winning another title with Tom Brady and the Bucs in 2020.

Rodgers won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010, but he's gone just 7-9 in the playoffs since then, and he just lost a Week 18 home game against the Lions that could have sent his Packers to the postseason. (That playoff stretch included a home loss against Brady, Gronk and the Bucs in the 2020 postseason.) He has won four MVPs during that same span, which is obviously a tremendous feat. But as far as Gronkowski is concerned, the lasting impact of lifting the Lombardi Trophy far outweighs the individual glory of the MVP award.