Watch CBS News
Local News

'Poor thing got quilled': NH police seek dog's owner after porcupine encounter

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

RINDGE, N.H. -  Police in New Hampshire are seeking the owner of a dog that had an encounter with a porcupine.

"Poor thing got quilled," the Rindge Police Department said Monday, sharing a photo of the pup that showed quills stuck to its face. 

Police said the dog that is waiting to be reunited with its owners has a collar but no tags. It was found on Cathedral Road near Shaw Hill.

Anyone with information on the dog can contact police at 603-899-5009.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 11:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.