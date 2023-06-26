'Poor thing got quilled': NH police seek dog's owner after porcupine encounter

RINDGE, N.H. - Police in New Hampshire are seeking the owner of a dog that had an encounter with a porcupine.

"Poor thing got quilled," the Rindge Police Department said Monday, sharing a photo of the pup that showed quills stuck to its face.

Police said the dog that is waiting to be reunited with its owners has a collar but no tags. It was found on Cathedral Road near Shaw Hill.

Anyone with information on the dog can contact police at 603-899-5009.