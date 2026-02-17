Watch Live: Pawtucket mayor update on deadly Rhode Island hockey game shooting

The mayor of Pawtucket, Rhode Island will have an update Tuesday on Monday's deadly mass shooting at a high school hockey game.

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien and Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the embedded video.

Two people were killed and three were critically wounded in the shooting in the stands during the game at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena Monday afternoon.

The gunman, identified as 56-year-old Robert Dorgan, was stopped by a good Samaritan but then killed himself, police said. Dorgan also used the name Roberta Esposito, according to Goncalves.

There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting, but investigators called it a targeted attack. According to CBS station WPRI-TV in Providence, court records showed that the shooter had a history of disputes with his family, some of it involving gender identity.

The names of the two people killed have not been released. The three wounded victims were in critical condition Tuesday at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.