Construction on wind project off coast of Rhode Island stopped by Trump administration

The Trump administration has ordered a halt to all construction on the Revolution Wind project off the coast of Rhode Island, even though the company said the project is 80% done.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) sent a letter to the company, Orsted, saying all work had to stop due to "national security interests." The letter did not specify what the security interests are. BOEM said Orsted can resume construction when "BOEM has completed its necessary review."

In a statement posted on their website, Orsted said, "Revolution Wind is complying with the order and is taking appropriate steps to stop offshore activities, ensuring the safety of workers and the environment. In addition, Orsted said on their website they are "evaluating the potential financial implications of this development, considering a range of scenarios, including legal proceedings." Orsted has 60 days to appeal the decision.

The company said the project is 80% done and is on track to be finished in the second half of next year, with 45 out of 65 wind turbines installed. Orsted said they aim to proceed with the project so it can be completed.

The project was originally approved by BOEM back in August 2023. The project is located 15 miles off the coast of Point Judith, Rhode Island and was capable of powering almost 250,000 homes in Connecticut and Rhode Island with electricity.

Earlier this year, officials in Nantucket said the developer of the nation's first utility-scale offshore wind project has been "hiding" and not responding to their safety queries after a wind turbine broke last year and fragments washed up on the island.