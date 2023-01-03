Revolution acquire midfielder Latif Blessing from LAFC

FOXBORO -- The Revolution have added another MLS veteran to their mix. New England acquired midfielder Latif Blessing from Los Angeles FC in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money, the club announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Blessing won the 2022 MLS Cup and two Supporters' Shield titles during his five seasons with LAFC, and departs as the club's all-time leader in games played (145) and minutes played (9,749). The Ghana native also ranks second in assists (23) and fifth in goals (14) in the LAFC record books.

Blessing first came into MLS with Sporting Kansas City in 2017 before joining Los Angeles FC via the 2018 MLS Expansion Draft. He's made 170 appearances over his MLS career, tallying 17 goals while dishing out 24 assists.

"Latif Blessing will be a very good addition to our team. He is a veteran MLS player with championship caliber experience," Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said Tuesday. "Latif's speed and quickness are welcomed characteristics for our midfield. We look forward to his arrival in preseason."

Blessing didn't score any goals in 2022, but he started 16 of the 30 matches that he appeared in and tallied four assists to help LAFC win both a Supporters' Shield and the MLS Cup.

Prior to his MLS career, Blessing was the 2016 Ghana Premier League Player of the Year after he led the Liberty Professionals with 17 goals in his first senior season.