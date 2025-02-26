Investigators determine cause of death for 3 Massachusetts women on vacation in Belize

Cause of death determined for 3 Revere women found dead in Belize

Investigators in Belize say the three women from Massachusetts who died while on vacation had a build-up of fluids in their lungs.

The three women from Revere, 23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad, 24-year-old Imane Mallah, and 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar, were found unconscious in their hotel room at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort last week.

Police in Belize told WBZ they are still awaiting final test results to see what caused the fluid build-up.

Police said there were no visible injuries, but there were signs that they could have overdosed. Family members told WBZ they were skeptical about what authorities in Belize were saying.

Belize investigators awaiting test results

Investigators say the test results will come in three waves. First, there will be tests done on hotel room surfaces for any drugs or chemicals in the room.

Then human toxicology samples will be sent to the U.S. Detectives expect to get those results within two weeks, and that will tell them if there were drugs in the victims' systems.

After that, investigators will look at tissue samples. A final cause of death could be expected within a month.

"It is important for us to arrive at the definitive cause of death and what led to that cause of death, not just for the satisfaction of the family members who are grieving, but for us as a nation," Belize Police Commissioner Chester Williams said.

Alcohol, gummies sent for testing

Alcohol and gummies found in the room were taken for testing at a national laboratory. The country's fire marshal said initial testing showed no signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, but that still needs to be ruled out by toxicology results.

The government is working to transport their bodies back to the U.S.

The investigators stress there is no reason to stop any travel to Belize. The U.S. Department of State warns Americans to use "increased caution" in the nation.