3 American women found dead at beach resort in Belize

Three American women were found dead over the weekend in a beach resort in Belize, police said Monday, and officials were investigating the deaths as possible drug overdoses.

Belize police identified the women as 23-year-old Kaoutar Naqqad, 24-year-old Imane Mallah and 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar, who were staying at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort. They didn't release additional details.

The city of Revere, Massachusetts, said in a social media post that the three women were local residents.

"The City of Revere extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the three local women who tragically and unexpectedly passed away in Belize," the city said in a Facebook post.

Housing staff at the resort attempted to contact the women a number of times on Friday, after surveillance footage showed them entering their rooms Thursday night and not coming back out, police said in a statement. After staff received no response on Saturday morning, they used a master key to enter, and the women were found motionless.

The cause of their deaths remained unconfirmed. First responders said the women were found with froth on their mouths, suggesting a possible drug overdose.

Police reported no signs of forced entry or visible injuries and officers found snacks, liquids, vapes and other electronic devices in the women's room.

The Royal Kahal is a luxury beachfront resort on Ambergris Caye, located in San Pedro Town, Belize, according to its website.

Police said they were still investigating.

On December 30, 2024, the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Belize because of crime.

"Violent crime – such as sexual assault, home invasions, armed robberies, and murder – are common even during the day and in tourist areas," the advisory said.