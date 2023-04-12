Baby found dead outside Revere apartment identified as infant girl

REVERE - Investigators have determined that the badly decomposed infant body found in a trash bag in Revere Tuesday night is that of a white or light-skinned girl, but the cause and manner of death is still under investigation pending autopsy results.

The discovery was made by Isais Anibal, who lives in the multi-unit building on Dolphin Avenue, at around 6:30 p.m.

"I feel bad, I had almost no sleep," said Anibal.

He saw the unclothed infant half inside a garbage bag near trash barrels on the side of the building and called 911. It was apparently hidden behind a larger bag he had noticed a week ago that he says had a pillow inside, but he didn't move it until Tuesday night to clean up as he played outside with his sons.

State and local police spent hours in the area questioning neighbors about what they may have seen in recent days and looking for home surveillance video.

"The person is not in the right state of mind whoever put it there," said neighbor Leah Singer. "Bring it to a hospital with no questions asked. Just say 'Here, I can't take care of my baby.'" Who put the remains in the yard and why is at the center of the investigation that has left neighbors stunned.

"I'm shocked, I really am shocked. Here? Over there? It's quiet around here, there are no problems at all. A baby?" said neighbor Joan Conley.

Anibal said he remains haunted by what he witnessed. "How do people do that? It's crazy for me."

Anyone with more information about the baby is asked to call (617) 727-8817.