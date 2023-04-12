I-Team: Infant found dead outside Revere apartment

REVERE - Police are trying to find the person who left the body of an infant outside an apartment building in Revere, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources.

A neighbor, Isaias Anibal, said he found the baby half inside a garbage bag laying next to trash cans outside the 8-family building on Dolphin Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He called 911.

"I'm thinking, wow, how do people do that?" Anibal told WBZ.

Police believe the child had been dead for several days. They don't know if the infant was a boy or a girl.

Detectives went door-to-door, interviewing neighbors and looking for surveillance video. Investigators are looking into the possibility someone drove by and dumped the body there.

"It's terrible," said neighbor Simon Roberts. "I've lived on this street for 17 years. I've never seen nothing like this before."

"How sick are people really?" neighbor Nick Giso told WBZ. "It's is a crazy world. It is, it's sad. It's really sad."

The medical examiner will try to determine the cause of death. Neighbors on the normally quiet street suspect when the truth comes out, it will be hard to hear.

"It can't be good," Roberts said. "Someone put the baby there, and hopefully they find out who did it."

"Just to think that something so tragic could happen like this is mind boggling," said neighbor Ron Mercurio.