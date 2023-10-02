Report: Christian Gonzalez suffered dislocated shoulder in loss to Cowboys

Bill Belichick explains decision to take Mac Jones out of Patriots' loss vs. Cowboys

BOSTON -- The NFL's Rookie of the Month for September is now due to miss some time.

Christian Gonzalez, the Patriots' budding star cornerback, suffered a dislocated shoulder on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Howe indicated that the extent of the injury is still being determined, but Gonzalez "is expected to miss some time."

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez dislocated his shoulder yesterday against the Cowboys and is undergoing tests to determine further damage, per source. The Defensive Rookie of the Month is expected to miss some time. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 2, 2023

Gonzalez played in all but one of the Patriots' defensive snaps through three weeks, before he suffered the injury while making a tackle on Tony Pollard in Dallas on Sunday. Gonzalez was initially listed as questionable to return before being downgraded to out.

Gonzalez's injury is the latest for a cornerbacks group that has been banged up since the summer, with Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones dealing with injuries of their own.

Star pass rusher Matthew Judon also left the game due to injury, reportedly suffering a torn biceps tendon.