Matthew Judon injured in fourth quarter of Patriots-Cowboys game

BOSTON -- Sunday was already a very bad day for the New England Patriots before Matthew Judon suffered an injury.

But the pass rusher -- arguably the Patriots' best player -- turned the day from bad to worse when he went down early in the fourth quarter.

With the Patriots trailing 31-3, Judon worked his way into the backfield on a second-and-11 for Dallas when left tackle Chuma Edoga blocked Judon to the ground while he tried to make a tackle on running back Deuce Vaughn.

Judon immediately went to the turf, grabbing his right arm. The medical staff tended to Judon on the field before he was taken to the sideline medical tent for further evaluation. He was later taken to the locker room.

Earlier in the game, the Patriots lost star rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez to a shoulder injury. Safety Jabrill Peppers also came off the field looking injured on the same drive when Judon departed the game.