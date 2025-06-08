Watch top Red Sox prospect Roman Anthony demolish a 497-foot grand slam

Kevin Millar on state of Red Sox and his Boston City Cruise celebrating 2004 World Series champs

Roman Anthony isn't making things easy on the Boston Red Sox as he continues to make his case for his call to the big leagues.

In the latest jaw-dropping display by the outfielder considered the top prospect in all of Major League Baseball, Anthony smoked a 497-foot grand slam for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday night in a 10-4 victory over Rochester in the International League.

The WooSox posted video of the mammoth home run on social media, drawing almost as much attention as Boston's win at the big league level over the rival New York Yankees.

ROMAN REIGNS



GRAND SLAM 💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/QJATly6Ctm — Worcester Red Sox (@WooSox) June 8, 2025

Who is Roman Anthony?

A second-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, Anthony is batting .290 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 57 games this season. He has two grand slams.

The 21-year-old put the WooSox ahead 9-4 in the eighth inning when he drove a 91.1 mph sinker from Carlos Romero deep over the right-center field wall.

Roman Anthony's grand slam

Anthony hit the grand slam 115.6 mph off the bat.

The outfielder's blast was the longest home run measured this year by Statcast, which this season tracks the major leagues, Triple-A and the Class A Florida State League.

Since Statcast started tracking in the major leagues in 2015, only Nomar Mazara (505 feet in 2019), Giancarlo Stanton (504 feet in 2016), C.J. Cron (504 feet in 2022) and Christian Yelich (499 feet in 2022) have hit longer big league homers.

When will the Red Sox call up Roman Anthony?

As Anthony continues to dominate at the highest level of the minor leagues and the Red Sox struggle without him on the roster, fans have been wondering when the top prospect will get the call.

"He's not knocking on the door [to the majors], he's knocking it down, let's be honest," Boston manager Alex Cora said in his interview with WEEI Afternoons last month. "When we make the decision, I know everybody's going to be happy and I know he's going to contribute."

The Red Sox have a bit of a log jam in the outfield, and some have speculated that the front office is taking its time to call up Anthony because of service time implications.

Either way, Anthony offered another glimpse of what he can bring to Boston on Saturday night, even if he did it while wearing a Worcester Red Sox uniform.