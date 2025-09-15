Red Sox announce ticket sales for potential playoff games at Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox have a chance to return to the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2021. Starting Monday, fans can sign up for the chance to buy tickets for potential playoff games.

If the playoffs started today, the Red Sox would earn a Wild Card spot and make a postseason appearance for the first time since 2021. That year, Boston made it to the American League Championship Series before losing to the Houston Astros in six games.

Starting Monday, fans can sign up for the opportunity to purchase tickets for potential games at Fenway Park in the Wild Card, ALDS, ALCS and World Series.

Fans who are selected for the opportunity to buy tickets will be notified at different times in the coming weeks.

For the potential Wild Card games at Fenway Park, fans can sign up through Friday at 5 p.m. Those who are selected will be notified on or around Monday, Sept. 22 with information on how to buy tickets. Those who are not selected this time could get the opportunity to buy tickets if the team advances.

Full details about Red Sox postseason tickets can be found on the team's website.

The Red Sox currently sit in second place in the American League Wild Card standings, 1.5 games behind the rival Yankees after beating New York at Fenway Park Sunday night to avoid a sweep.

With the way MLB has established its playoff format, there would not be any Wild Card round games at Fenway Park at this moment. As the standings currently sit, the Red Sox and Yankees would play a best-of-three series in The Bronx. But that could chance in the coming weeks as there are 12 games left on the schedule for the Red Sox and not much wiggle room in the standings.