Lindor error leads to Red Sox comeback in 3-2, 10-inning win over Mets

Francisco Lindor misplayed a potential game-ending, double-play grounder for an error that led to Boston's two-run ninth inning, Anthony Siegler hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th and the Red Sox extended their winning streak to nine by beating the New York Mets 3-2 Sunday.

Boston (46-48) completed its second 9-0 trip in franchise history after one from July 29 to Aug. 7, 1977. The Red Sox are on their longest winning streak since taking 10 in a row from July 4-13 last year. They have won 14 of 16 and 17 of 22.

New York lost for the 16th time in 22 games and at 40-57 matched its season low of 17 games under .500. The Mets, who started the season with the major leagues' highest payroll, had not been 17 under at the All-Star break since they were 25-44 in 1995.

Blanked on two hits through eight innings by Zach Thornton and Luke Weaver, Boston rallied in the ninth off Devin Williams. Ceddanne Rafaela singled leading off and Lindor allowed Romy Gonzalez's grounder to shortstop to bounce off his chest.

Caleb Durbin and Andrew Monasterio walked, forcing in a run and Jarren Duran blooped a tying single that dropped just in front of sliding right fielder Carson Benge.

In the 10th, automatic runner Masataka Yoshida moved to third on Connor Wong's sacrifice against Brooks Raley (4-4) before racing home on Siegler's liner to left.

Aroldis Chapman (1-3) pitched a one-hit ninth and Garrett Whitlock earned his second save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Lindor hit an RBI double in the first and homered in the sixth.

Boston starter Peyton Tolle gave up one run and struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings.

Up next

Red Sox: Open the second half Friday at home against Tampa Bay.

Mets: Play at Philadelphia in Thursday's only scheduled game of the day.