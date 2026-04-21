17 charged in connection to massive street takeover in Randolph, Massachusetts last October

Seventeen people were charged in connection with a massive street takeover in Randolph, Massachusetts, police announced on Tuesday. A police dash camera was rolling as the crowd swarmed the cruiser and threw fireworks in the street during the October incident.

It happened on October 5 at the intersection of North Main and Oak streets. Randolph police said drivers blocked off the street in order to perform stunts, drifting maneuvers and donuts.

The first arriving officer's cruiser was surrounded by about 100 people, preventing him from intervening.

"Individuals were observed swarming the vehicle, striking it and blocking its path while fireworks were ignited both on top of the cruiser and nearby in the street," police said.

Randolph street takeover arrests

In the months that followed, police said they launched an extensive investigation. They reviewed dash camera footage, surveillance cameras from nearby businesses, and social media posts.

Police recovered messages from Instagram accounts belonging to people allegedly connected to the street takeover. In the messages, participants allegedly shared locations and instructions, encouraging spectators to block police.

All 17 people were charged in Quincy District Court with offenses that include conspiracy, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct, operating to endanger, and number plate violations. Warrants were issued for some of the individuals, and summonses for others. Several people are scheduled to be in Quincy District Court on Wednesday.

Randolph police said they believe many of those involved traveled together and were involved in multiple Massachusetts takeovers during the same night. About 45 minutes after the Randolph incident, a Boston police cruiser was set on fire.

17 people charged

William Cantwell, 19, from Warwick, Rhode Island was one of two people arrested for the Boston incident. He is also among the 17 people charged in Randolph.

The regional investigation remains open, Randoph police said.

In addition to Cantwell, also charged are:

Divine Truth Norris Niles, 23, Roxbury

Nazeem Vincent McLeod, 20, Worcester

Casey Rondeau, 23, Farmington, Maine

Jordan Ryan, 19, Exeter, R.I.

Nahom Daniel Brook, 23, Boston

Dylan Lee Jordan, 19, Gilmanton, New Hampshire

Nathaniel Jaymoni Urbaez, 22, Dedham

Jaden Williams, 23, Putnam, Connecticut

C. Anthony Llenas, 23, Boston

William Martinez, 31, Bronx, New York

Alec Enrique Cotto, 23, Taunton

Aidan Quinn LaFleche, 19, Springfield

Ashlee Renee Carrier-McLeod, 22, Leicester

Christopher William Diaz, 20, Springfield

Hashelyn Darnely Cabral, 20, Fitchburg

David Deshawn Daniels, 20, Fitchburg

"Street takeovers create dangerous conditions for everyone involved, including the responding officers, anyone traveling in that area and residents who live nearby," Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in a statement. "This case required extensive investigative work and strong coordination between multiple law enforcement agencies. I commend our detectives for the time and effort they put into identifying those responsible, and I also want to recognize the patrol officers who faced a volatile situation that night and continued working to keep the community safe."