Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Mojitos Country Club in Randolph

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Mojitos Country Club in Randolph
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Mojitos Country Club in Randolph 00:21

RANDOLPH -- One person was killed, another seriously wounded in a shooting outside Mojitos Country Club in Randolph Monday night.

Randolph Police were called to the parking lot at the entertainment complex on Mazzeo Drive around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Two men were found wounded. Both were rushed to a hospital in Boston. The Norfolk District Attorney's office said one of the men died and the other has "life-threatening injuries."

A day after the shooting, the D.A. identified the man who died as 29-year-old Ivanildo Cabral, of Worcester. The hospitalized victim has not been identified.

The business is described on its social media pages as a dance and nightclub. A Fourth of July pool party was promoted for Monday night and was scheduled to end at 8 p.m.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to call Randolph Police at 781-963-1212.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 9:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.