Worried your home might flood? Here's what 2 experts say you should do before the storm

NORTH ANDOVER - About a foot of snow fell in North Andover last weekend and much of it is about to be washed away with the next storm Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The torrential rain is expected to start widespread flooding.

All Dry Services gets inundated with calls when homes get inundated with water. They have some simple advice to get to you ready for the storm.

"If you have a sump pump you've got to check it's connection and just make sure the sump pump working," co-owner Derek McMahon told WBZ-TV. "We do go to homes that the sump pump wasn't working and if it was checked previously, it could've avoided a lot of damage."

"Entry points to the house, bulkheads, driveways, if it's a slope, if you have the ability to get sand or some sandbags, creating a little barrier will help prevent some water coming in," said co-owner Patrick Beattie.

To further avoid damage try to create drainage pathways outside through the snow and elevate belongings in areas that get wet. If the water becomes just too much, call your fire department.

"That way if it's over the boiler there's no concerns there for gas or if it's over the outlets. If it's high enough, maybe call firefighters or a company like All Dry to come out first," said Beattie.

To help prevent further issues, clear the snow from around the foundation of your home and make sure storm drains aren't covered, so water can wash away.

And don't forget to make sure your electronics are charged in the event of any power outages.