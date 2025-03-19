Rain returns Friday to Massachusetts; could we see some snow mixed in?

Friday is set to be a wet, cool and dreary end to the week in Massachusetts and some wet snow could even be seen mixed in with the rain.

WBZ-TV weather graphic

When will the rain start?

During the day on Thursday, there may be some scattered pockets of light mist or drizzle, particularly along the coastline. The steady rain will move slowly from west to east Thursday night.

Expect rain to arrive between:

9 p.m. and 11 p.m. in western Massachusetts

12 a.m. and 3 a.m. in central Massachusetts

3 a.m. and 5 a.m. in eastern Massachusetts

It will only last about six hours in any given area.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Will there be any snow?

As the rain tapers off mid-late morning on Friday, the winds will shift to northerly and we may see some wet flakes mix in with the final rain drops. We do not expect any snow accumulation or impact on roadways.

Rainfall totals will generally range between .25"-.5", much lower than what we received on Monday.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

High temperatures on Friday will drop back to near seasonal averages in the 40s. Northwesterly winds will gust between 20-40 mph Friday afternoon, making it feel even cooler.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

What does the rest of the weekend look like?

As for the weekend, we will rebound nicely on Saturday, bouncing back to near 60 degrees. Sunday, we dip back into the 40s, albeit with plentiful sunshine.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston

Our next storm will arrive Monday, there is a slight chance of a few wet flakes to the north at the start of this one but, in the end, it looks like another round of rain.

WBZ-TV weather graphic CBS Boston