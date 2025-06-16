What the Giants are saying about Rafael Devers after blockbuster trade with Red Sox

We still don't know what the Red Sox front office thinks about the blockbuster trade of Rafael Devers. But the San Francisco Giants are pretty pleased to have landed the superstar slugger.

Shortly after the Giants traded a package of four players to Boston for Devers on Sunday night, San Francisco president of baseball operations Buster Posey spoke with reporters to shed some light on how the deal came together. Posey said he began discussing a potential Devers trade with Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow a few weeks ago, and Giants ownership got involved over the last few days.

Ownership will always need to sign off when the front office wants to bring in a player making $250 million, but the Giants are thrilled to have Devers and his bat in the middle of their order for the next decade. Through 73 games, Devers was slashing .272/.401/.504 with 15 homers and 58 RBI for the Red Sox, including a solo home run in Boston's 2-0 win over the Yankees on Sunday.

"The bat is so special," Posey said of Devers, via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. "It's just really hard to acquire this type of talent at this point of his career. We're obviously taking on a lot of money. We're giving up some pitching, we're giving up our first-round pick last year, so it didn't come without a cost. It felt like this was a chance to take a shot."

The Giants certainly shot their shot, and landed a three-time All-Star and one of the best designated hitters in baseball. The Red Sox, meanwhile, appear to have moved on from a player they didn't believe was worth the headaches anymore -- a headache the Red Sox played a big hand in creating with poor communication going back to the spring.

As for how Boston management feels about the move, we're still going off what sources have told reporters. The Red Sox were in the process of hitting the road for the team's nine-game road trip when the Devers news hit Sunday night, and the Boston brass won't talk with reporters about the deal until Monday night.

Breslow was flying to Seattle on Monday morning to join the team, and will likely address players in the clubhouse before he and Red Sox president Sam Kennedy hold an 8 p.m. Zoom call with reporters.