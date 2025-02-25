Alex Cora doesn't believe third base drama will fracture Red Sox clubhouse

BOSTON -- Since the Boston Red Sox signed Alex Bregman, the hot corner has been a hot topic in Fort Myers, Florida. It seems like everyone has an opinion on whether or not it should be Bregman or Rafael Devers at third base for the Red Sox this season.

While Devers has struggled defensively at third throughout his career, he made it clear last week that he doesn't want to move to DH. Bregman has said he's open to playing anywhere, including second base. First baseman Triston Casas entered the fray last week when he backed Devers, and said Bregman should be the one on the move.

It has created quite the situation for the 2025 Boston Red Sox, but manager Alex Cora see it as just that: A situation and not a problem. During a radio interview with WEEI's The Greg Hill Show down on Tuesday, Cora said there is still a lot of time left to make a final decision on where Devers and Bregman will play this season.

"It's early to decide who is going to be where," said Cora. "But it's going to be an exciting team and a good one. We have to be better defensively."

That "better defensively" could be taken as Cora pushing for Bregman at third. But the skipper added that he respects Devers' stance, and highlighted how that one decision will impact a lot of other players on the roster. The battle at second base goes beyond Bregman, with David Hamilton, Vaughn Grissom, and prospect Kristian Campbell all vying for the spot and playing time in the big leagues.

"Decisions will be made in a few weeks, and there's going to be people upset. There's going to be people are going to be sent down, and they're going to be upset at the manager and [chief baseball officer] Craig [Breslow]. But that's the good thing about having good players," said Cora. "Three years ago, we didn't have this conversation."

Alex Cora not worried about Red Sox clubhouse

While Devers and Casas have made their thoughts clear, Cora doesn't sound concerned about the Devers-Bregman debate potentially fracturing the clubhouse. Bregman's willingness to move to second and his leadership in the clubhouse will certainly help.

"As far as the clubhouse, I'm not worried," Cora said Tuesday. "They're grown men, and we have adults in the room now. We do. And you see the way they talk. Actually, Alex is working with Raffy at third base. The first thing he did was telling him about one point, about glove presentation, all that, and Raffy got it right away."

Bregman also joined WEEI on Tuesday morning, and said who plays third hasn't been a big topic among players.

"This has been talked about way more in the media than it has in the clubhouse," Bregman joked. "We haven't really talked about it, just been keeping our heads down and getting to work.

"I'll play anywhere and I truly mean it," he added. "Wherever AC tells me to play, I'll play."

Cora gushed about the veteran leadership that Bregman brings to the team, and said it's like having another Dustin Pedroia on the squad -- though Bregman isn't as loud as Pedroia was during his career. But the two-time World Series champ brings a great baseball IQ that will also challenge and bring out the best in everyone involved with the team.

"He's a baseball rat. His baseball IQ is up there," Cora said of Bregman. "He's going to challenge everybody in this room, from the front office to the analyst, to Alex, to the coaches. Everybody's been challenged, and he's such a great teammate.

"He understands baseball and I truly believe we needed someone like that. Is he the perfect guy? Probably, to be honest with you," added Cora.