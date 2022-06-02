Quincy school van driver accused of being impaired before crash
QUINCY - A Quincy school van driver has been arrested, accused of driving while on drugs.
Quincy Public Schools officials say Stefanie Spacco was impaired when she was involved in a crash. It happened at about 9:40 Wednesday morning near the Quincy Police station.
The only student who was in the van at the time is OK.
The school says Spacco is employed by an outside vendor.
