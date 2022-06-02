Watch CBS News
Quincy school van driver accused of being impaired before crash

QUINCY - A Quincy school van driver has been arrested, accused of driving while on drugs.

Quincy Public Schools officials say Stefanie Spacco was impaired when she was involved in a crash. It happened at about 9:40 Wednesday morning near the Quincy Police station.

The only student who was in the van at the time is OK.

The school says Spacco is employed by an outside vendor.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 8:05 PM

