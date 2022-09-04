Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

QUINCY -- A suspect is in custody after allegedly stabbing another person at a McDonald's in Quincy Saturday afternoon

Police say the stabbing took place around 12:30 p.m. at the McDonald's on Hancock Street. The victim was taken by first responders to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Quincy Police say the suspect and the victim knew one another. The suspect's name has not been released yet.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 10:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

