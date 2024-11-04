When do Massachusetts polls open and close for 2024 Election Day?

BOSTON – Tuesday is Election Day across the country and in Massachusetts voters will decide several key races, ballot questions, and make their choice for the next president. So what are the hours at your local polling place? Here's all you need to know.

When do polls open in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, most polls are open on Election Day at 7 a.m.

Cities and towns have the option to open them as early as 5:45 a.m. To find out your town's voting hours, contact your local election office. The state has a complete list of local election offices on its website.

When do polls close in Massachusetts?

All polls in Massachusetts will remain open until 8 p.m.

If you are still in line when polls close, you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

For all resources related to the 2024 election, you can visit VoteInMA.com.

Do I need an ID to vote in Massachusetts?

There are some circumstances that could require you to show identification at your polling place.

You may have to show an ID if:

You are voting for the first time in Massachusetts

You are on the inactive voter list

You are casting a provisional or challenged ballot

A poll worker has "a practical and legal reason to ask for identification"

Proper identification must show your name and the address where you are registered such as a driver's license, state ID card, or recent utility bill.

Can I register to vote at the polls?

In Massachusetts, the deadline to register to vote, update your registration, or change your party affiliation is 10 days before Election Day.

You can watch CBS News' complete election night coverage on WBZ-TV from 7-11 p.m. Local coverage can be found on CBS News Boston from 8-9:30 p.m. by clicking on the video player above, or on WSBK-TV Channel 38.