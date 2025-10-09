7 protesters charged with inciting riot at pro-Palestinian rally that turned violent in Boston

Seven of the 13 protesters accused of fighting with Boston police during a pro-Palestinian rally that turned violent Monday were arraigned Thursday at Boston Municipal Court, with the judge setting high bails for many of them.

The protesters were arrested Monday night after the rally, which began at Boston Common, moved into the street and turned violent. Prosecutor Olivia Izzi said protesters blocked the street, stopping traffic and preventing emergency vehicles from getting through. Izzi said they also attacked police officers, injuring four of them. Another protester, Tufts student Roder Atwood, was arraigned Wednesday on charges he struck a police officer in the face, breaking his nose.

The following were arraigned Thursday:

Atalanta Carrig-Braun, 20, of Boston

Osama El Khatib, 26, of Watertown

Styx Hatch, 19, of Boston

Haley MacIntyre, 24, of Dorchester

Jacob Pettigrew, 22, of Malden

Gabrielle Smith, 28, of Cambridge

Madeline Weikel, 27, of Watertown

All seven protesters were charged with inciting a riot and face additional charges, including assault and battery on a police officer and interfering with a police officer.

Emerson student accused of inciting riot

MacIntyre, a student at Emerson College, was also arrested last year during a pro-Palestinian encampment on the school's campus. Her bail was set at $7,500 by the judge.

The judge set high bails for some of the protesters, ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, higher than the prosecution initially asked for. They've also been banned from Boston Common and the Public Garden.

"If you violate my order, you'll spend 90 days," the judge told the protesters in court.

Police union says violence out of hand

Larry Calderone, the president of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, said he welcomes the judge setting high bail for those in court on Thursday.

"We applaud the judge in this case for taking an aggressive stance for handing out a punishment," said Calderone. He said violence against law enforcement has gotten out of hand. "If an individual on the street thinks nothing of punching a police officer in the face and assaulting that officer in full uniform, then what does that mean for the general public? What would that individual do to somebody not in uniform?"

The courtroom was packed with both Boston police officers and supporters for the protesters. The supporters for the protesters then held a demonstration in the courthouse hallway. All seven protesters are due back in court on Oct. 31 for pretrial hearings.