Tufts student accused of breaking Boston police officer's nose at pro-Palestinian rally held on $10,000 bail

A Tufts University student accused of breaking a Boston police officer's nose at a violent pro-Palestinian protest was ordered held on $10,000 bail Wednesday.

Roder Atwood, 21, of Somerville, pleaded not guilty to assault and battery on a police officer, destruction of property, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace at his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court.

Atwood was one of 13 people arrested at the rally Tuesday evening. The pro-Palestinian protest on the Boston Common started peacefully, but turned violent when police said the demonstrators sat in the middle of the road near the Park Street MBTA station, blocking traffic.

Prosecutor Olivia Izzi said police tried moving the crowd to the sidewalk so emergency vehicles could get to an unrelated drug arrest, but they refused to move and started to fight back. Several demonstrators allegedly surrounded police cruisers and kicked the doors. Four officers were hurt and taken to the hospital, with injuries ranging from broken bones to a back injury from carrying a suspect.

According to Izzi, the group organizing the protest had circulated a flyer that featured a burning police car.

"We are extremely grateful for the work of the Boston Police in keeping the city safe and in supporting the right to peacefully protest. Boston will not tolerate violence and we categorially condemn those who came into our community to attack our police officers," Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement Wednesday.

Roder Atwood at Boston Municipal Court on October 8, 2025. CBS Boston

Atwood was ordered to stay away from the Common, if he posts bail. He's due back in court on October 30.

The other 12 people arrested are between the ages of 19 and 28, and all are from the Boston area. They're charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Five of them were arraigned after Atwood and pleaded not guilty. The judge set their bail at $500 each and ordered them to stay away from the Common.