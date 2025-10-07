13 arrested, 4 police officers injured during pro-Palestinian protest in Boston

Thirteen people were arrested, and four police officers were injured during a pro-Palestinian rally in Boston Tuesday night. Boston police said there are reports of officers with broken bones.

According to Boston police, protesters who were on the Boston Common moved to the area of Tremont and Winter Streets at about 6:50 p.m. and then confronted officers.

"At that time, protesters turned on police kicking a marked cruiser, assaulting officers, blocking traffic and setting off devices causing red smoke in the air," a Boston police spokesperson said.

Eight men and five women were placed under arrest. Their names have not yet been released.

Boston police said four officers were injured and two were taken to hospitals during the incident. "We have preliminary reports of officers with broken bones, all of the officer's injuries are considered non-life threatening," police said.

Boston police said more information is expected to be released about the people who were arrested on Wednesday morning.

Tuesday was the two-year anniversary of the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel that led to war in Gaza.