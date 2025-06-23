Karen Read prosecutor Hank Brennan "disappointed" in verdict, condemns "witness abuse"

Hank Brennan, the special prosecutor for the retrial of Karen Read's case, released his first statement Monday following last week's verdict, which acquitted Read of the most serious charges in the 2022 death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

On Wednesday, Read was found not guilty of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of bodily injury and death. She was found guilty of operating under the influence (OUI) and sentenced to one year of probation.

Hank Brennan statement on Karen Read

Brennan left court following Read's verdict without commenting, and had not spoken until releasing a written statement Monday.

"I am disappointed in the verdict and the fact that we could not achieve justice for John O'Keefe and his family. District Attorney Michael Morrissey appointed me, giving me full discretion to independently assess the case and follow the evidence no matter where it led," Brennan said in a written statement. "After an independent and thorough review of all the evidence, I concluded that the evidence led to one person, and only one person. Neither the closed federal investigation nor my independent review led me to identify any other possible suspect or person responsible for the death of John O'Keefe."

Hank Brennan on "witness abuse"

Brennan was not a part of the prosecution in Read's first trial, which ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

The former defense attorney for White Bulger was hired as special prosecutor in Read's case in late 2024.

In Monday's statement, Brennan condemned the treatment of witnesses in Read's case.

"The campaign of intimidation and abuse that has been waged, funded, and promoted in public and on social media is the antithesis of justice," Brennan said. "If this type of conduct becomes commonplace, it will threaten the integrity of our judicial system, affecting both victims and criminally accused. We cannot condone witness abuse, causing participants to worry for their own safety or that of their families. It is my hope that with the verdict, the witnesses and their families will be left alone. The harassment of these innocent victims and family members is deplorable and should never happen again in a case in this Commonwealth. My heartfelt condolences to the O'Keefe family and faith that over the coming years they will find peace and closure."

Karen Read juror on prosecution

Though Brennan was disappointed in the verdict, at least one juror said they did not believe the prosecution did enough to prove their case.

Paula Prado spoke to reporters following the verdict, saying she believed Read was innocent.

"Even if there is any chance that she is guilty of something, or hurt him somehow, the Commonwealth or the investigators didn't do their jobs to prove that to us," Prado said.