President Trump on streaking Boston Red Sox: "They haven't lost since they saw me in the Oval"

The Red Sox are a season-high four games above .500. Have they fully turned it around?

The Boston Red Sox are on quite the hot streak, and even President Donald Trump has taken notice.

Entering Sunday, the Red Sox have now won nine games in a row. The team's latest win came Saturday when ace Garrett Crochet shut out the Tampa Bay Rays, needing just 100 pitches for a complete game as the Red Sox earned a 1-0 win at Fenway Park.

The team's winning streak started with a trip to Washington, D.C. On their day off, several members of the Red Sox visited the White House.

A member of the Trump administration shared video that showed some of the players meeting the president that day.

At the time, the Red Sox were struggling with a record of 43-45, sitting at fourth place in the American League East.

They went on to sweep the weekend series against the Washington Nationals, then swept the lowly Colorado Rockies, and have now taken the first three games against the Rays.

Friday night's game was a remarkable one for the Red Sox. Boston trailed in the ninth inning, but Ceddanne Rafaela blasted a walk-off home run, sending the Fenway Park crowd into a frenzy.

Before first pitch on Saturday, President Trump posted a photograph of the team celebrating Friday night's win.

"They haven't lost since they saw me in the Oval. 8 wins in a row!" wrote on his Truth Social account.

The Red Sox hope to head into the All-Star break with a 10th straight victory when the go for a four-game sweep against Tampa on Sunday at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m.