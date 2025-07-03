Watch CBS News
Boston Red Sox meet President Donald Trump at the White House

By
Victoria D
Digital Producer, CBS Boston
Victoria D. is a digital producer for CBS Boston. Before joining CBS Boston in 2023, Victoria had already worked in journalism in both New York and Boston for more than 10 years.
Victoria D

/ CBS Boston

The Boston Red Sox paid a visit to the White House Thursday, where video showed several players shaking hands with President Donald Trump.

A spokesperson for the team said the Red Sox toured the White House as part of their "family road trip to D.C." In the video, posted by a Trump administration member, several players could be seen shaking hands with the president in the Oval Office.

The Red Sox are in Washington, D.C. for a series with the Washington Nationals. The series kicks off on July 4 at 11:05 a.m., with two more games on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

The Red Sox are currently fourth place in the AL East with a record of 43-45. The Nationals are fifth in the NL East with a record of 36-50.

