Boston Red Sox meet President Donald Trump at the White House

The Boston Red Sox paid a visit to the White House Thursday, where video showed several players shaking hands with President Donald Trump.

A spokesperson for the team said the Red Sox toured the White House as part of their "family road trip to D.C." In the video, posted by a Trump administration member, several players could be seen shaking hands with the president in the Oval Office.

President @realDonaldTrump welcomes the Boston Red Sox to the Oval Office 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/GbYGcXiwmU — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) July 3, 2025

The Red Sox are in Washington, D.C. for a series with the Washington Nationals. The series kicks off on July 4 at 11:05 a.m., with two more games on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

The Red Sox are currently fourth place in the AL East with a record of 43-45. The Nationals are fifth in the NL East with a record of 36-50.