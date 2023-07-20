3 Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts are $1 million winners

BOSTON - Powerball finally has a winner. There was one winning ticket sold in the $1.08 billion drawing and it was in southern California.

There were three $1 million winners in Massachusetts.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the Powerball was 24.

The one winning ticket was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles.

The ticket holder or holders will get to pick either a lump sum payment of $558.1 million or an annuity for the $1.08 billion. Both are before taxes.

It was the second time in eight months that a $1 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Los Angeles County. In November, a man bought a ticket at Joe's Service Center in Altadena and won the world-record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion.

The Massachusetts lottery said three $1 million winning tickets were sold in the state. They were bought at the Shaws in Franklin, the Pride station and store in Hadley and at Global Montello in Waltham.