3 Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts are $1 million winners
BOSTON - Powerball finally has a winner. There was one winning ticket sold in the $1.08 billion drawing and it was in southern California.
There were three $1 million winners in Massachusetts.
The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the Powerball was 24.
The one winning ticket was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles.
The ticket holder or holders will get to pick either a lump sum payment of $558.1 million or an annuity for the $1.08 billion. Both are before taxes.
It was the second time in eight months that a $1 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Los Angeles County. In November, a man bought a ticket at Joe's Service Center in Altadena and won the world-record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion.
The Massachusetts lottery said three $1 million winning tickets were sold in the state. They were bought at the Shaws in Franklin, the Pride station and store in Hadley and at Global Montello in Waltham.
