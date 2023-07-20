Watch CBS News
3 Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts are $1 million winners

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Powerball finally has a winner. There was one winning ticket sold in the $1.08 billion drawing and it was in southern California.

There were three $1 million winners in Massachusetts.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and the Powerball was 24.

The one winning ticket was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles.

The ticket holder or holders will get to pick either a lump sum payment of $558.1 million or an annuity for the $1.08 billion. Both are before taxes.

It was the second time in eight months that a $1 billion Powerball ticket was sold in Los Angeles County. In November, a man bought a ticket at Joe's Service Center in Altadena and won the world-record Powerball jackpot of $2.04 billion.

The Massachusetts lottery said three $1 million winning tickets were sold in the state. They were bought at the Shaws in Franklin, the Pride station and store in Hadley and at Global Montello in Waltham. 

First published on July 20, 2023 / 5:49 AM

