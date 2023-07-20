Winning Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles convenience store

Los Angeles County has another billionaire Powerball winner — the second in eight months.

The winning ticket with all six magic numbers unlocking the $1 billion jackpot was sold at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles.

The winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24, with a Powerball of 24.

The soon-to-be billionaire has the only ticket matching all five numbers and the Powerball. The winner or winners will now opt between the $516.8 million lump sum or an annuity.

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. Keith Srakocic / AP

No one had won the jackpot in the last 37 drawings, dating back to April 19, when someone in Ohio took home the then $252.6 million jackpot.

Seven other tickets matched five numbers garnering $1 million per winner.

The chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Last November, a lucky man at Joe's Service Center in Altadena correctly guessed the numbers accompanying the world-record Powerball jackpot totaling $2.04 billion.

Prior to last year's massive jackpot, multiple Southern California residents have taken home considerable sums from Powerball winnings, including a Sun City man who won $447 million in 2017 and a Chino Hills couple who split their $1.5 billion winnings in 2016.