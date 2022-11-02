Powerball fever: See the history of big lottery jackpot wins in Massachusetts

Powerball jackpot now $1.2 billion after no winner in latest drawing

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot is now $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing, with the cash option on the prize an estimated $596.7 million.

If someone from Massachusetts were to be the one lucky winner of the huge jackpot, it would be the biggest lottery haul in the state's history.

Mavis Wanczyk holds the current record. Back in 2017, she was the only winner of a $758 million Powerball jackpot, with the winning ticket sold in Chicopee.

Below is a list of the biggest lottery jackpot winners from Massachusetts, and where the ticket was sold, via the state Lottery:

8/23/2017

$758.7 million

Powerball

Mavis Wanczyk

Chicopee

Pride Station & Store

7/2/2004

$294 million

Mega Millions

Geraldine Williams

Lowell

Powers Wine and Liquor

12/11/2013

$61.5 million (split jackpot)

Powerball

Maureen Hinckley

Sterling

Appletown

12/12/2012

$50 million

Powerball

Rosa DeLeon

Lexington

Lexington Shell

8/19/2011

$32 million

Mega Millions

Candido Oliveira

Dorchester

Tedeschi Food Shops

10/16/2012

$30.5 million (split jackpot)

Mega Millions

Sandeep Singh

Hyannis

AM/PM Convenience

6/8/2011

$25.6 million

Powerball

James Freeman

Fall River

Joe's Market