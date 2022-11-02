Watch CBS News
Local News

Powerball fever: See the history of big lottery jackpot wins in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Powerball jackpot now $1.2 billion after no winner in latest drawing
Powerball jackpot now $1.2 billion after no winner in latest drawing 02:10

BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot is now $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing, with the cash option on the prize an estimated $596.7 million.

If someone from Massachusetts were to be the one lucky winner of the huge jackpot, it would be the biggest lottery haul in the state's history.

Mavis Wanczyk holds the current record. Back in 2017, she was the only winner of a $758 million Powerball jackpot, with the winning ticket sold in Chicopee.   

Below is a list of the biggest lottery jackpot winners from Massachusetts, and where the ticket was sold, via the state Lottery:  

8/23/2017
$758.7 million
Powerball
Mavis Wanczyk
Chicopee
Pride Station & Store

7/2/2004
$294 million
Mega Millions
Geraldine Williams
Lowell
Powers Wine and Liquor

12/11/2013
$61.5 million (split jackpot)
Powerball
Maureen Hinckley
Sterling
Appletown

12/12/2012
$50 million
Powerball
Rosa DeLeon
Lexington
Lexington Shell

8/19/2011
$32 million
Mega Millions
Candido Oliveira
Dorchester
Tedeschi Food Shops

10/16/2012
$30.5 million (split jackpot)
Mega Millions
Sandeep Singh
Hyannis
AM/PM Convenience

6/8/2011
$25.6 million
Powerball
James Freeman
Fall River
Joe's Market  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 1:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.