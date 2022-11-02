Powerball fever: See the history of big lottery jackpot wins in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The Powerball jackpot is now $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing, with the cash option on the prize an estimated $596.7 million.
If someone from Massachusetts were to be the one lucky winner of the huge jackpot, it would be the biggest lottery haul in the state's history.
Mavis Wanczyk holds the current record. Back in 2017, she was the only winner of a $758 million Powerball jackpot, with the winning ticket sold in Chicopee.
Below is a list of the biggest lottery jackpot winners from Massachusetts, and where the ticket was sold, via the state Lottery:
8/23/2017
$758.7 million
Powerball
Mavis Wanczyk
Chicopee
Pride Station & Store
7/2/2004
$294 million
Mega Millions
Geraldine Williams
Lowell
Powers Wine and Liquor
12/11/2013
$61.5 million (split jackpot)
Powerball
Maureen Hinckley
Sterling
Appletown
12/12/2012
$50 million
Powerball
Rosa DeLeon
Lexington
Lexington Shell
8/19/2011
$32 million
Mega Millions
Candido Oliveira
Dorchester
Tedeschi Food Shops
10/16/2012
$30.5 million (split jackpot)
Mega Millions
Sandeep Singh
Hyannis
AM/PM Convenience
6/8/2011
$25.6 million
Powerball
James Freeman
Fall River
Joe's Market
